No military alliance envisaged by Russian-Iranian treaty — top Iranian diplomat

DUBAI, January 15. /TASS/. The comprehensive strategic cooperation treaty between Russia and Iran is geared to promote the development of bilateral ties, including in the defense sphere, but doesn’t provide for the establishment of a military alliance, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Indeed, this is a comprehensive, all-embracing agreement. It covers all aspects of bilateral relations, with special focus made on economic matters and trade. <…> The agreement includes cooperation in the area of security and defense but doesn’t set a goal of establishing a military alliance," he told the national television.

According to the top Iranian diplomat, the treaty is not aimed against any third countries and sets no limits either to Moscow or Tehran in their cooperation with other countries.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali said earlier that the treaty would be signed for a term of twenty years.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty is designed to become a major milestone in the development of relations between Russia and Iran. According to officials of the two countries, the agreement covers all areas of bilateral cooperation and will open new horizons in various areas of Russian-Iranian cooperation, including defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science and technology.

Currently, the countries are guided by the 2001 Treaty on the Foundations of Relations and Principles of Cooperation between Russia and Iran. It was concluded for 10 years and automatically renewed for subsequent five-year periods.

On January 14, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran would be signed following talks between the presidents on January 17. According to the spokesman, Moscow attaches great importance to the signing of the treaty. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the Russian-Iranian pact is not directed against third countries.