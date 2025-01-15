NATO defense chiefs to discuss aid to Ukraine, alliance’s plans

BRUSSELS, January 15. /TASS/. NATO chiefs of defense from 27 countries and 20 partner states will hold a scheduled two-day meeting in Brussels on January 15-16 to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the alliance’s ongoing missions and plans to counteract Russia as well as review the situation in the Global South, NATO’s press service said.

The meeting will be chaired by Rob Bauer, Chair of the Military Committee, and supported by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), and Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT).

According to the press service, during the first session, Cavoli will "brief the Chiefs of Defence on NATO’s readiness to deter and defend the Euro-Atlantic area and to safeguard the region’s one billion inhabitants. SACEUR will also have broader discussions on NATO’s ongoing missions, and on support to Ukraine, including the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), which has begun to assume responsibilities to support Ukraine."

The meeting will also involve "thematic sessions on the Global South and the Indo-Pacific, with briefings on the strategic security situation of both regions, their regional challenges and implications for world-wide security."

The participants will also discuss military cooperation, standardization and interoperability.

All meetings will be held behind closed doors.