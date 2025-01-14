Syria's crisis stems from authorities' refusal to change in recent years — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The events in Syria have largely unfolded because of the authorities’ inertia in recent years, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference on Russian diplomacy results in 2024.

"Yes, there were events in Syria, which both the Russian president and other representatives commented on. They happened largely because the past decade - since we sent our contingent there at the Syrian president‘s request, and since Russia, Iran, and Turkey created the Astana format, in which a number of Arab countries participated - was marked by a slowdown in the political process. Perhaps there was a reluctance to implement changes," the Russian top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, the Russian side disagreed with this approach. "We urged the Syrian leadership in every possible way to ensure that the Constitutional Committee, established on Russia's initiative, <...> resumed its work. However, the leadership in Damascus was not eager to get it back on line," the Russian top diplomat noted.