South Korean president says his detention illegal

SEOUL, January 15. /TASS/. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has said that he decided to show up for questioning to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in order to prevent the bloodshed but considers the investigation illegal.

"To prevent an unfortunate and violent incident, I decided to appear before the CIO even though I believe the investigation is illegal," Yonhap quoted him as saying.

That said, the CIO reported that an arrest warrant again Yoon was executed.