Some $6.5 bln worth of private investment attracted into Crimean economy since 2021

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Some 674 bln rubles ($6.5 bln) worth of private investments have been attracted into the economy of Crimea and Sevastopol since 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said at a meeting on social and economic development of the region.

"In 2021, it was requested to attract at least 1 trillion rubles worth of investment by 2026 - in five years. <…> According to figures provided by Rosstat, 674 bln worth of investments have already been attracted," he said.

With those rates of attracting investment maintained, the target of 1 trillion will be reached by 2026, the official added.