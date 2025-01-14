MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Calls for boosting defense spending reveal Europe’s nervousness about Donald Trump’s return to the White House, a senior Russian lawmaker said, commenting on the news about Europe’s militarization plan to be looked at an EU emergency summit on February 3.

"Obviously, muscle flexing and calls for boosting defense investments are a nervous response to Trump’s return to the White House. The 47th US president has said more than once that continuing support for the Ukrainian regime, which costs a lot for the American budget, is not a key priority for his future administration. And this threw the United States’ European allies (to be more precise, satellites) into a panic," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, wrote on his Telegram channel.

He drew attention to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s words that Europeans will have to learn Russian or move to New Zealand if EU countries don’t invest in military production. "Notably, he suggests money for such ‘investments’ be taken from social spending - benefits and pensions," he noted, adding that in such an event learning Russian is not a bad option for Europeans. He emphasized that Russia is not going to attack anyone and is not threatening Europe but is defending its national interests and sovereignty, unlike NATO, which is a vestige of the Cold War.

"Rutte, like Zelensky, is concerned only about his own future rather than that of Ukrainians or Europeans. In constructive terms, the best peace guarantee would be shaping a common and indivisible Eurasian security architecture. This is what Russian President Vladimir Putin has been saying," he wrote.

The upcoming EU summit will be part of a campaign to force EU countries to undertake new legal commitments to increase their defense spending to meet US demands. Concurrently, the European Commission is working to redistribute defense functions in Europe to grab control over the defense sector from state governments. The establishment of the office of the commissioner for defense and space was a step in this direction.