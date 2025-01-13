Tourist traffic from Russia to Vietnam soar by 85% in 2024

HANOI, January 13. /TASS/. The tourist traffic from Russia to Vietnam surged by almost 85% annually to 232,300 trips and this country is one of the most sought-after destinations for Russian tourists in Southeast Asia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"We see the confident growth of the tourist traffic from Russia to Vietnam. In 2023, the tourist flow soared threefold; incremental growth in 2024 was almost 85% - to 232,300 trips," Chernyshenko said, cited by his office.

The meeting of the intergovernmental Russia-Vietnam commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation took place in Hanoi. The event was on the verge of the visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Vietnam.

Two Russian airlines are making flights to Vietnam at present and are expanding their flight programs, Chernyshenko noted. In particular, Aeroflot makes three flights per week from Moscow to Ho Chi Minh City. Russian companies are ready to cooperate with Vietnamese airlines.

The tourist traffic from Vietnam to Russia gained 25.4% in nine months of 2024. The Russian e-visa mechanism contributed to that. Furthermore, the bunch of topical activities is planned to promote the Russian tourist potential.