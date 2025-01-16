Armenia justifies treaty with US by 'complex international situation'

YEREVAN, January 16. /TASS/. Armenia needs the agreement on strategic partnership with the United States "for guidance" in the current geopolitical situation, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on his X page.

"The Armenian-US relations have matured enough that their advancement to the strategic partnership level is not only appropriate, but necessary for guidance in the complex international situation," the foreign minister said.

Meanwhile, he called for further deepening of cooperation with Washington based on the signed document.

The agreement on strategic partnership was signed during Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Washington. At the beginning of the meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that a group of US Customs and Border Protection employees will be sent to Armenia to strengthen the bilateral security cooperation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Armenia’s decision to sign such an agreement is Yerevan’s sovereign choice. He underscored that he sees no problem in Armenia’s contacts with Western countries and the EU, but noted that regional countries must resolve their issues in contact with their direct neighbors instead of asking the US and the EU for support.