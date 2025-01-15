US oil inventories down by 2 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the US fell by 2 mln barrels over the week and amounted to 412.7 mln barrels as of January 10, 2025, the country's Department of Energy reported.

The current stock level is 6% below the five-year average typical for this time of year, the department noted.

As of 6:30 p.m. Moscow time (3:30 p.m. GMT) the price of March futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was up by 1.35% at $81 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with March delivery was up by 1.99% at $79.04 per barrel.