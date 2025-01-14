Russia cannot advise sovereign countries on their actions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia is not in a position to tell sovereign nations how they should behave, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

Lavrov made this comment after an Italian reporter asked what role could Italy play if US President-elect Donald Trump starts working toward dialogue with Russia.

"What role could Italy play? We cannot advise sovereign governments on what they should do or how they should behave," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"Trump will come, and Italy’s role in the process around Ukraine or around European affairs will perhaps become clear," Lavrov maintained.

Trump will be sworn in as US president on January 20.