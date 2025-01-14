Russian upper house speaker hails Slovak PM’s nation-oriented policies

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko has lauded Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s sovereign policy aimed at furthering the interests of his country.

"Slovakia’s current Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is pursuing a sovereign course in the interests of his country and its citizens, deserves great respect. He is a man who stands on his principles. His working visit to Moscow late last year was very significant. Our countries’ leaders exchanged views on regional and international affairs and, naturally, discussed working together in areas of mutual interest," she said at a meeting with visiting deputy speakers of the Slovak parliament Andrej Danko and Tibor Gaspar.

According to the Russian upper house speaker, practical results from that meeting can already be seen.

She stressed that Slovakia is one of the few sovereign European countries that have a nation-oriented leader "who defends their national interests in spite of also being a member of the European Union and NATO," which necessitates certain obligations.

She also pointed out that Russia's once broad cooperation with the EU has been severed to the detriment of European nations' national interests, an outcome that cannot be blamed on Moscow. "But now I think people are starting to understand that national interests come before the geopolitical and economic of other countries. After all, we believe in common sense," she stressed.

According to Matviyenko, Russia has always favored respect-and trust-based mutually beneficial cooperation. "And we are ready to continue developing such ties. They are being actively developed with those countries that share these values. And there are a lot of these kinds of countries, politicians and national leaders. I believe that you, Mr. Danko and Mr. Gaspar, are among those who are ready for dialogue and constructive cooperation," she added.