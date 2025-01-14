{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump stepping in to difficult situation, particularly with LA wildfires — Lavrov

The Russian Foreign Minister also called Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration chatter, where he is essentially just "thinking aloud," inconsequential

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump will have his hands full once he officially takes office, especially with the wildfires still raging in Los Angeles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"We expect that the new team will formulate its own approaches to international affairs. I understand that President Trump has such a wish. He mentioned it, but we also understand that the incoming president has a huge responsibility for the state of affairs in his country, given the situation he is about to inherit, in particular, in California, in Los Angeles. It's terrible what is happening to the people there," he said when asked about what to expect in Russian-American relations under the Trump administration.

Lavrov called Trump’s pre-inauguration chatter, where he is essentially just "thinking aloud," inconsequential. It is necessary to wait for the new administration to formulate its official approaches to international affairs.

"I'm just repeating what he [Trump] said himself. You have to take office first. At this stage, all these explanations, initiatives, and thinking aloud have no practical effect, so we need to wait until the new administration formulates its official position. This is what the American people are waiting for. President Joe Biden is leaving them a lot of problems. And, of course, this is what those who are interested in the constructive role of the United States in the international arena in various crisis situations are waiting for," Lavrov.

He recalled that Trump also announced sweeping immigration measures to secure America’s borders. A whole range of specific measures in this area has already been announced.

Tags
Foreign policySergey LavrovUnited StatesDonald Trump
