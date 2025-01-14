Russia’s international reserves down $1.8 bln in one week to $609.5 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves amounted to $609.5 bln as of January 3, 2025, having decreased by $1.8 bln in one week, according to files released by the Bank of Russia.

"International reserves amounted to $609.5 bln as of the end of the day on January 3, 2025, having decreased by $1.8 bln, or by 0.3%, in one week as a result of negative revaluation," the regulator said.

As of December 27, 2024, the country’s international reserves amounted to $611.3 bln.

Russia’s international reserves as of December 27, 2024, amounted to $611.3 bln, having increased by $1.5 bln, or by 0.2%, in one week, as a result of mixed influence of the Central Bank’s operations and revaluation, the regulator added. As of December 20, 2024, reserves totaled $609.8 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.