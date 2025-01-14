Houthis say they attacked power plant in Israel’s Eilat

DUBAI, January 14. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered a strike on a power plant in the city of Eilat in southern Israel with a cruise missile, movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

"The Yemeni armed forces’ missile troops conducted a military operation and attacked an Israeli enemy’s power plant near Umm al-Rashrash (the Arab name for Eilat - TASS) in the south of occupied Palestine with the use of a cruise missile," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

He also said that the Houthis had delivered drone strikes on several targets near Tel Aviv.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response to Ansar Allah's actions, the US authorities announced the creation of an international coalition and preparations for an operation codenamed Prosperity Guardian, expected to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. Since then, the United States and the United Kingdom have been regularly delivering strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.