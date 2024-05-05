Swiss president does not confirm Pope Francis’ participation in meeting on Ukraine

GENEVA, May 5. /TASS/. Swiss President Viola Amherd has not confirmed Pope Francis’ participation in the conference on Ukraine due to be held in Burgenstock on June 15 and 16.

She told the Blick newspaper that an invitation to the Pope was sent but she did not give an unequivocal answer whether he would come or not. "We have invited the Holy See. Vatican supports the peace conference," she said.

According to the Swiss president, she was received by the pontiff on May 4 and they had "an interesting conversation in a cordial atmosphere." "In particular, we discussed the war in Ukraine and other hotbeds of crises in the world," she noted.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier that it had invited more than 160 delegations, including from the Group of Seven, Group of Twenty, and BRICS nations, to the conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock on June 15 and 16. Russia, according to Switzerland’s authorities, is not among those invited.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia will not take part in the conference in Switzerland. Moreover, it is not going to take part in any meetings on the so-called Zelensky formula, as it ignores Moscow’s position. The initiative envisages complete withdrawal of Russian troops to the 1991 border and the return of control in the exclusive economic zones in the Azov and Black Seas to Ukraine. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov also noted that Kiev’ statements do not take into account the current realities. Moscow sees no progress in the peace settlement process and this is why it will continue its special military operation.