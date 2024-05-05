Xi says hopes his visit to France will help strengthen trust between countries

BEIJING, May 5. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that he hopes that his state visit to France will help Beijing and Paris build up mutual political trust.

"During the visit, I will have a thorough exchange of views with French President [Emmanuel] Macron on developments in the new situation in the Chinese-French and Chinese-European relations, as well as the current international and regional problems," Xi said upon his arrival in Paris. "I hope that thanks to this visit, we will strengthen the traditional friendship between our countries, will strengthen political mutual trust, will reach a strategic consensus, and will expand exchanges and cooperation in various spheres."

"The development of relations between China and France has not only done good to the peoples of the two countries but also brought stability and positive energy to the troubled world," he said.

Xi will stay in France until May 7. His visit is timed to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France. The Chinese leader visited France in 2014and 2019.

The two leaders last met in April 2023, when Macron visited China.