Gagauzia against Chisinau’s policy of severing ties with Russia

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The head of Moldova’s autonomous Gagauzia region, Yevgenia Gutsul, said that she was against the current government's policy of severing ties with Russia.

"We are not separatists, as they call us. They are trying to make us look like enemies of Moldova. We just want to be friends with everyone. We don't want to break friendly and partnership relations with Russia," she said.

According to the official, Gagauzia has never experienced such pressure from Chisinau. "I would like to draw the attention of all international communities to give their assessment and condemn the actions of the [Moldovan] authorities towards us," she stressed.

"They are punishing us just because we think differently and have our own opinions," Gutsul added. "Our rights are being violated, our powers are being taken away, and they are trying to liquidate the Gagauz autonomy that was achieved in 1994 through negotiations and agreements that politicians were able to implement at that time," she said.