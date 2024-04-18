IMF estimates Kiev needs for this year at $42 bln — Managing Director

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates Ukraine’s demands for 2024 at $42 bln and hopes Kiev will be able to receive this sum, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a press conference.

"At this point, we assess the needs for this year at [$] 42 billion. We have confidence that these needs would be met. Of course, we will have to continue to carefully monitor conditions in this country," Georgieva said.

"The support for Ukraine remains steady. It is firm," the IMF Managing Director noted.

Extension of loans by the IMF to Kiev "is a catalyst for financial support for Ukraine," she noted. "The program mobilizes $122 billion dollars over four years. [It] gives predictability to the Ukrainian authorities that funding would be there," Georgieva added.