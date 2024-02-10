Israel Defense Forces report killing two Hamas commanders in Rafah

TEL AVIV, February 10. /TASS/. Two commanders of Palestine’s radical movement Hamas were killed by Israeli forces on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Earlier today <…> aircraft struck and eliminated Ahmed Eliakubi, a senior Hamas operative in the area of Rafah. Eliakubi was responsible for the security provisions for senior Hamas leaders and served as a senior commander in the Rafah district," the IDF said in a brief statement.

"During the strike, Iman Rantisi, a Hamas senior military operative was eliminated, and an additional operative was killed," the statement says.

The strike was carried out in accordance with intelligence data obtained by the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA).