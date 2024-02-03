{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US approves possible sales of 386 Hellfire missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln

The deal would include training of personnel, provision of spare parts and maintenance

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. The US has agreed to sell 386 AGM-114R2 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles and related equipment to the Netherlands for $150 million, according to the US State Department and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The deal would include training of personnel, provision of spare parts and maintenance.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. "The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands’ capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats."

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," the agency went on to say. "There will be no adverse impact on US defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale."

The agency notified Congress of this possible sale. The legislature now has 30 days to study the deal and potentially exercise a veto.

The AGM-114 Hellfire is a laser-guided or radar-guided missile. It is mostly launched from helicopter gunships and MQ-1 Predator drones.

United StatesThe Netherlands
Erdogan names Fatih Karahan central bank governor
Before taking a job at the Turkish central bank, Karahan worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and as a principal economist at Amazon.com
Putin, General Staff discuss drones-related problems
The President noted that from his daily contacts with the soldiers, who fight at the front line, he drew a conclusion about the importance of drones
Ecuador decides to transfer Russian military equipment to US under pressure — diplomat
On January 10, the country's president, Daniel Noboa, said that Ecuador would transfer Russian-made and Ukrainian-made equipment to the United States in exchange for new equipment worth $200 million
Achieving self-sufficiency crucial for sovereignty — Putin
The president emphasized that Russia will turn into a decrepit and worthless country unless it defends its own people
Second time's the charm: EU approves 50 bln euros in aid to Ukraine
The EU will annually approve budget payments to Ukraine as part of a support program
Germany is destroying its automobile industry, Putin says
"We should help them somehow," the Russian President added with a smile
At least 13 people killed in US airstrikes in eastern Syria — report
The US has carried out four series of airstrikes on the positions of pro-Iran militias in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor
UN court sets limits for review of Ukraine’s Genocide Convention lawsuit against Russia
The court concluded that the discussion whether Russia’s use of force against Ukraine and the recognition of Donbass republics constitute a violation of the Genocide Convention does not fall under the court’s jurisdiction
Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border seen as calm — Armenian defense minister
Suren Papikyan said that there are no concentrations of troops on the border
US military says it struck more than 85 targets in Iraq, Syria
The facilities that were struck included command and control operations centers, intelligence centers and sites for the storage of unmanned aerial vehicles
Russian figure skater Valieva thanks everyone for words of support in wake of CAS ruling
On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled to disqualify Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules starting on December 25, 2021
Russia lodges protest about Estonia’s plans to rebury Soviet servicemen — Foreign Ministry
"This act will certainly get a response," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized
US should be ready to deter both Russia and China over next decade — official
US National Nuclear Security Administration Jill Hruby told that Russia has been demonstrating "destabilizing behavior"
Press review: US, Iran pull punches while striking back and China inching closer to Taiwan
Top stories from the Russian press on February, 1st
Russia’s defense sector adds 500,000 new employees since start of special op
One major plant increased its headcount over the year from 4,800 to 19,500, Denis Lysogorsky noted
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
China seeks to develop stable relations with US — Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin did not disclose whether a telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden could take place any time soon
French prosecutors start investigation into deaths of two French nationals in Ukraine
The news service said this is the 10th case related to the Ukrainian conflict that is being pursued by the Central Office for Combating Crimes against Humanity of the French National Gendarmerie
Russian envoy, IAEA chief discuss latter’s upcoming visit to Zaporozhye nuke plant
The sides "discussed a wide range of issues related to his visits to the ZNPP next week and to Moscow in mid-February"
Russia to begin repairs of damaged Minsk landing ship in 2024
Another Crimean source earlier told TASS the Minsk was likely to get the superstructure of the Konstantin Olshansky former big landing ship of the Ukrainian Navy
US base in eastern Syria attacked by drones
No information about potential damage is available at this point
Russia makes top three countries boasting digital competences — PM
The average level of exploiting AI technologies in the area of economy and public management in Russia increased 1.5-fold over the past two years, Mikhail Mishustin said
US believes strikes on Iraq, Syria were successful
US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the US Department of Defense was still in the early stages of assessing the damage from the airstrikes and was yet unaware how many militants were killed
Five more African countries join Proliferation Security Initiative
The number of African members in the initiative has grown to 11
Moldovan authorities arrest two men for smuggling Ukrainian draft dodgers across border
According to the statement, the suspects were leading eight men from Dnepr, Kharkov, Nikolayev, Ternovka, Mariupol and Zaporozhye across the border before their arrest
Georgia will keep preventing circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions — premier candidate
The country's authorities have repeatedly stated that the adoption of restrictive measures against the Russian Federation would not only cause significant economic damage to Georgia, but could also provoke a military confrontation
UK to launch ballistic missile as part of nuclear sub trials — The Sun
It will be the first time since 2016
Iran’s intelligence ministry says Mossad agents in 28 countries exposed
The ministry also gained "data on secret military facilities, weapons factories, and strategic civilian infrastructure" in Israel
Medvedev says NATO 'playing with fire' with latest military exercises
The politician stressed that Russia doesn’t plan to attack any of the bloc’s members
Battlefield success depends on who adapts faster — Putin
According to the Russian leader, victory will be had by those who not only adapt quickly to the means employed by the enemy, but also "produce their own, more effective capabilities"
Russian forces advance west of Verboroye in Zaporozhye area, politician says
"We have now taken control of vast forest plantations, advancing 300 to 700 meters," Vladimir Rogov specified
Biden says US to continue responding to attack on US troops in Jordan
US President also said the US does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world
Avtovaz reports 19.3% rise in car sales in January 2024
The Lada Granta model was the bestseller in the reporting month, with 9,600 vehicles sold
Russian forces deliver 127 strikes on Ukrainian plants, arsenals, airfields last month
According to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, in order to prevent its own defenses from crumbling, the Kiev regime is tossing its remaining reserves into battle, while urgently conducting a draconian forced mobilization drive
West tries to push Russia out of global market — Russian economy minister
According to Maxim Reshetnikov, adjustments of the transportation system, payment systems and financial settlements are required in view of attempts of Western countries to create problems
Basing US nuclear weapons in UK to further deep freeze on London-Moscow ties — news agency
According to the media, "the international community is expressing serious concern over the US plot to build up nuclear forces in Europe"
US well briefed on details of Zelensky-Zaluzhny conversations in Kiev — Russian diplomat
Her statement comes in the wake of a Washington Post report about Zaluzhny telling Zelensky that the situation on the battlefield would hardly improve whether or not the president sacks the general
Russia to demonstrate Checkmate, MiG-35 mockups in Saudi Arabia
Other exhibits include upgraded Il-76MD-90A airlifter painted in new corporate UAC colors
Ukrainian army unlikely to defeat Russia with Western weapons, US expert says
Mark Episkopos added that more weapons supplies "risk putting Kiev and its Western partners in an even more precarious military position"
Russian authorities, arms makers do everything to support special op fighters — Putin
The Russian leader specified that there are currently 6,000 enterprises employing 3.5 million people in the military-industrial complex
US using situation in Ecuador to shore up arms shipments to Ukraine — expert
Oleg Karpovich pointed out that the potential handover of Russian-made weapons to Kiev would be illegal
EU money will go to support bankrupt Ukrainian state — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister explained that according to a number of Western experts, "the Ukrainian economy is connected to a life-support machine"
Putin moved by stories of wounded soldiers eager to rejoin units, comrades on frontline
The President noted that doctors, and neurosurgeons in particular, have a very difficult job
Production of tanks in Russia grew fivefold — Putin
The head of state also noted that the production of in infantry fighting vehicles increased more than 3.5 times
Russian watchdog concerned about tainted bananas from Ecuador
If no effective measures are taken by Ecuador, the authority will have to move to the second stage of restrictive measures, the press service said
Austria’s opposition slams decision to allocate 50 bln euro to Kiev as act of betrayal
Herbert Kickl vowed that if his party came to power after this fall’s parliamentary elections Austria would stop allocating money to Ukraine
Kiev informs White House about Zelensky’s decision to fire Zaluzhny — WP
The newspaper said that White House officials "did not support or object to" Valery Zaluzhny’s dismissal
Iran's spiritual leader orders to avoid direct military confrontation with US — newspaper
According to the sources, Iran's armed forces have been put "on the highest alert," ballistic missiles have been deployed along the border with Iraq, and air defense systems have been activated
Ukraine’s artillery shelling attacks on Kherson Region decrease — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, Ukraine is extensively using drones of various types
Russia sold billions of dollars' worth of weaponry abroad last year — Putin
"The Pantsir systems are in great demand. I must say that they are very popular on the international arms markets," the head of state noted
EU aid falls short of what Kiev regime needs to reach its martial goals — Spain’s El Pais
According to the publication, the Russian army surpasses the Ukrainian armed forces in all areas and Ukraine’s national debt is rapidly growing
Russian weapons superior to NATO counterparts, Putin says
"Our defense industry demonstrates a very good both pace and quality of work," the Russian leader underscored
In Ukraine vs Russia case in The Hague Kiev put itself in the dock — Russian MFA
"The case ‘fabricated’ by Ukraine has fallen apart: all Ukrainian claims to the effect that Russia had allegedly violated the Convention and abused it to justify the beginning of the special military operation were completely rejected by the court," Maria Zakharova emphasized
West supplies Kiev with less air defense systems than it promised — army spokesman
According to Yuri Ignat, Kiev continues consultations with its partner countries on this matter
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day
Ukraine’s losses totaled as many as 45 personnel, two pickup trucks and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system
US has started strikes on Syria — ABC
Meanwhile, Qatar’s television channel, Al Jazeera, said that the outskirts of the Syrian town of Abu Kamal, located in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor on the border with Iraq, had been bombed
Georgia to pursue peaceful resolution of conflict with Russia — PM candidate’s program
"In parallel with the country’s European integration, Georgia’s main task remains to restore its territorial integrity in a peaceful manner and to strengthen the country’s sovereignty," the document said
Russia’s GigaChat, Western ChatGPT reflect divergent worldviews — Russian prime minister
Mikhail Mishustin added that "it is important to use those models that correspond to our own national interest"
Putin confident in further growth of Russian economy
"This process will continue gaining momentum," the Russian leader went on to say
Zaluzhny to be dismissed as commander-in-chief of Ukraine's military this week — CNN
Head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate GUR, Kirill Budanov, and Commander of the Ukrainian military’s ground forces Alexander Syrsky, are named as possible successors to Valery Zaluzhny
Yemen’s Houthis claim missile attack on Israel’s Eilat
The movement’s spokesman Yahya Saree said that several ballistic missiles hit certain facilities belonging to the Israeli in the area of Umm al-Rashrash
Russia 'will never forget' Odessa events of 9 years ago, will punish those responsible
The ministry expressed its indignation at the lack of any probe into the incident
Defense enterprises developing new aircraft to upgrade existing training vehicles — Shoigu
The Russian defense minister stressed that it is necessary to provide the personnel with high-quality initial training at universities
Senior Russian diplomat calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip
The Russian side stressed that there was no alternative to a political solution to the Palestinian problem on the basis of generally recognized international law, with the two-state solution as the central element
Tesla to recall nearly 2.2 mln vehicles
Warning lights on indicators have a smaller font size than requirements by US safety standards
Ukraine receives two more air defense systems — President Zelensky
According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s authorities have been working on the supplies on these systems at various level for months
Kiev wants to get as much as $1 trillion at Russia’s expense
Ukraine plans to have a budget deficit of $43.9 billion in 2024
State defense order performance close to 100% — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that "the state defense order for 2023 was significantly increased again"
Israeli military demolishing Palestinian buildings to create ‘buffer zone’ — NYT
According to the report, since November, Israel has carried out at least 33 controlled demolitions, destroying several hundred buildings
Abhazia eager to take part in BRICS events
Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba was confident that "Abkhazia’s participation would validate the approach to multilateralism and justice in international relations"
Nuland arrives in Kiev to look into Zelensky-Zaluzhny conflict — Russian diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also believes that Nuland does not have the task of reconciling Zelensky and Zaluzhny
Su-75 Checkmate’s design modified to optimize its cost — Rostec
The company said that because of the aircraft’s modular design and the use of modern digital technologies, technical changes could be introduced within the shortest possible timeframe
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to use cutting-edge weapons
ll the systems of the MiG-35 aircraft have been developed and produced domestically
Production volumes in Russian defense sector growing steadily — Putin
The Russian President emphasized that the defense industry plants were doing a tremendous amount of work in three shifts
Israel approves terms of deal with Hamas, reached in Paris — Qatar
Qatari Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Majed al-Ansari emphasized that at this point, the parties to the conflict have been discussing via mediators the concept of the deal, but its details are yet to be coordinated
Soil-baking robotic printers could create infrastructure on the Moon — executive
Robotic printers will be able to bake the Moon soil, creating solid structures for the infrastructure
Read more
Several facilities in Syria’s governorate attacked by unidentified aircraft — TV
Airstrikes presumably had been carried out by US planes
Australian court decision not affecting Rusal’s operations — company
Accoridng to the company’s spokesperson, it has 28 days to file an appeal
Bulgaria sends first batch of armored carriers to Ukraine
Ukraine is supposed to receive armored vehicles equipped with weapons, which are no longer in use by the Bulgarian Interior Ministry
Russia denies allegations about use of chemical weapons in Ukraine
Some Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier that Russia had allegedly used grenades with chloroacetophenone in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine
Non-defense output of defense sector companies on the rise — Putin
"Branches of Russian economy now need new domestic machines, instruments, equipment, promising materials, and the defense sector is able to give all that on a production scale," the Russian leader noted
Zelensky wants to sack Zaluzhny because of his secret talks with West — Hersh
Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, says journalist, talks about the possibility of a ceasefire and peace process
Ukrainian army recruiters break into houses, use drones to entrap evaders — eyewitnesses
People targeted by the recruiters’ dragnet have even resorted to building rough dugout shelters in the woods, a resident of the region said
Russian defense industry made real breakthrough during special military operation — Putin
"The workers of all the country’s defense enterprises have proven that they are worthy of our great ancestors," the head of state noted
Armenia sees India, France as its key partners in defense sphere — defense minister
According to the minister Suren Papikyan, the diversification process is irreversible
Time working for Russia in Ukrainian conflict, Hungary’s Orban says
The minister admitted that he was unable to change the minds of other EU leaders
Press review: Houthis flummox paper tiger US and West pulls plug on Palestinian aid group
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 29th
Zaluzhny reports about situation around Avdeyevka to Zelensky
The general headquarters meeting came amid rampant media speculation that Zaluzhny could be dismissed today
Putin sees amazing national unity among Russian citizens as guarantee of country’s victory
"This makes it clear that people care about the country’s future, and it’s just amazing to see," the head of state underlined
Zaluzhny's fate to be decided by US, not Zelensky, former Ukrainian PM says
According to Nikolay Azarov, Valery Zaluzhny keeps in contact with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and all those who actually do the military planning in Ukraine and send weapons to it
Georgia to host two joint military drills with US — PM candidate’s program
In addition, Georgia will keep forming a cyberteam in the defense forces and will launch a project to set up a cyber lab within the framework of cooperation with NATO
Sandu keeping Moldovans from voting in Russian presidential election — Dodon
Russia requested last November that polling stations for the Russian presidential election be opened in Moldova, where more than 200,000 Russian citizens live
Israeli strikes on Hezbollah to continue even if Gaza talks fruitful — minister
Yoav Gallant warned that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would not stop until security was restored in the northern border areas
Vast majority of Russians stand by their army, this is basis for success, Putin says
The Russian leader also noted the contribution of medics and volunteers
Press review: Skeptic Hungary waives veto to pass Kiev aid and West vows more Ukraine arms
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 2nd
Russian senator slams 'unlawful' Dutch court ruling on Scythian gold
It is also noted that Crimean museums should not have taken their treasures away from the republic amid the unstable situation during the state coup in Kiev
EU’s ultimatum to Orban: support aid to Ukraine or lose voting rights
According to the newspaper, it was essential for the EU to settle the matter unanimously to prevent a dangerous precedent of a potential split in the EU
Kronshtadt submarine joins Russian Navy
The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Viktor Yevtukhov, Northern fleet Commander Alexander Moiseyev, and representatives of the United Shipbuilding Corporation and the shipyard
