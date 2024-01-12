Latvia to deliver howitzers, missiles, helicopters to Kiev government — president

VILNIUS, January 12. /TASS/. Latvia is preparing to deliver a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes various weapons, ammunition and equipment, the portal of the country’s national broadcaster lsm.lv quoted Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics as saying.

"I briefed the president of Ukraine about an aid package that includes howitzers, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, surface-to-air missiles, mortars, helicopters, unmanned vehicles and cold-weather personal gear," he said in a statement.

Rinkevics added that the aid to Ukraine accounts for around 1% of the Baltic country’s GDP and exceeds 600 million euro.

Riga and Kiev signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the military domain, aimed at implementing joint projects in the defense and security industry.