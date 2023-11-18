Lukashenko congratulates Latvia on its 105th anniversary

MINSK, November 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Latvia on the 105th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Latvia and wished them to keep up good relations with neighbors while strengthening their statehood, the presidential office said.

"I sincerely wish the Latvian people peace, good future and opportunities to strengthen their statehood not at the cost of relations with neighbors," Lukashenko said in a statement.

He said Belarus had not hesitated to allow visa-free entry for residents of Latvia and that tens of thousands of people had used the opportunity.

"This is how Minsk has supported humanitarian and business communication, added more value to the neighborhood, which cannot be destroyed," Lukashenko said.

According to the president, the peoples of the two countries have been tied by respectful, friendly relations for centuries.

"Belarusians have always sincerely rejoiced at the achievements of their Latvian friends, had idols among Latvian film and pop artists. And they have never dictated to you who to choose as the leader of your country and what path to choose for development," the statement said.

The president expressed hope that Latvia will treat Belarusians kindly. According to Lukashenko, he also hopes for the political maturity of the Latvian people and that they will choose to overcome all existing contradictions as soon as possible.

Latvia has introduced and is expanding sanctions against Minsk. In May 2021, Belarus expelled the Latvian ambassador and other employees of the country's embassy after the Belarusian national flag in Riga was replaced by the flag used by the Belarusian opposition. Latvia made a tit-for-tat move.