Rafah Crossing Point opens to trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza residents - media

CAIRO, October 21. /TASS/. The first trucks carrying aid for Gaza residents have crossed the Rafah Crossing Point on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, the Al-Qahera al-Ihbariya TV channel reports.

According to a member of the Egyptian Red Crescent in the North Sinai Governorate, first of all, Gaza will receive medicines and medical supplies for providing emergency treatment to Palestinians wounded in Israeli strikes.

Foreign nationals will soon be able to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Crossing Point on the border with Egypt, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported, citing sources.

Under an agreement made by the parties, 20 trucks with humanitarian aid that had been delivered to the Egyptian city of Al Arish crossed the Rafah border on Saturday. Officials from the Egyptian Red Crescent and the UN supervised the process. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) would distribute aid in Gaza.

About 200 trucks with humanitarian aid are currently lined up at the Rafah crossing.