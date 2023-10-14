{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israel prevents humanitarian aid from five countries from entering Gaza – envoy

She was sent from Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey and Qatar, said Abdel Hafiz Nofal

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Israel is blocking humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip from Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"A terrible situation, as our Health Ministry just reported, 2,215 dead and 8,714 wounded. The Israelis started today to drive people from the north to the south, they opened two roads and attacked one, 70 people were killed," he said. "Aid from Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar has stopped at Arish in the Sinai Peninsula and has not been allowed into Gaza by Israel. People are freezing, there is no electricity, no water - nothing," the diplomat noted.

PalestineIsraelIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Palestinian authorities against killing civilians in Gaza Strip, Israel – envoy
Abdel Hafiz Nofal called for stopping the war in the region
US intelligence warned of potential escalation in Middle East — media
According to the sources, the US intelligence community produced at least two assessments based in part on intelligence provided by Israel
Putin cautions Israel about major consequences from conducting ground operation in Gaza
The Russian president also urged collective efforts toward a ceasefire and stabilization as soon as possible
Greater Eurasian Partnership to be discussed in China — Putin
This initiative, already 10 years in the making, "is progressing proactively and very successfully," the Russian leader said
US shale oil production stagnating — Novak
Production level in the shale industry observed over the last 10-15 years has reached the plateau, the official said
Aleppo Airport to restore operation after Israeli airstrikes on October 14
"Civilian aviation repair brigades, in cooperation with construction specialists have removed the aftermath of the Israeli aggressive attack within record time span," the statement reads
Russia needs ‘slightly lower’ ruble exchange rate for its budget — Putin
According to the head of state, "if everything was normal," then there would not have been a decree on the mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings by some exporters
World will have to 'clean up mess' created by US around Middle East conflict — diplomat
Tensions in the Middle East have escalated again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip
IOC greenlights five new sports for 2028 Olympic program in US
"Baseball/softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash are the five sports submitted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Executive Board (EB) to the upcoming IOC Session as additional sports for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028," the statement reads
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Week after Hamas attack, Israel continues to identify hundreds of dead bodies
According to the latest figures, nearly 1,300 Israelis have been killed and more than 3,000 injured
Kremlin spokesman says Defense Ministry knows if Ukrainian offensive is over
Earlier, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said that the Russian army had already launched active combat operations along the entire frontline several days ago and that the Ukrainian "counter-offensive" could be considered finished
Russia sends signal to US by revoking CTBT ratification — deputy foreign minister
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Russia was not revoking its signature to the treaty
Palestine to help evacuate Russians from Gaza via Egypt – ambassador to Russia
Abdel Hafiz Nofal noted that they will be able to fly to the Russian Federation from Egypt
‘Gagarin’s Start’ launch site at Baikonur spaceport to be turned into museum
According to the corporation, this needs to be done to preserve historical heritage and increase the attractiveness of Baikonur’s tourist area
Hungary to push back against Bulgaria’s planned tariff on Russian gas — MFA
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that this law threatens the energy supply not only of Hungary, but also of Serbia, which also receives Russian gas that goes through Bulgaria
Press review: Gaza facing scorched earth or surgical strikes and US debt hits record high
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 12th
Russia urges US ‘not to fish in troubled waters’ — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that the potential for further destabilization amid the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict was "enormous"
Hamas movement says it appreciates Putin's stance on Gaza settlement
The Russian President previously said that Israel had been subjected to a brutal attack, but that the conflict could only be resolved through the creation of an independent Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem
Israel knows Hamas will not listen to Abbas — ambassador to Russia
"The only possible thing he can do is maybe prevent escalation in the West Bank," he said
West provokes Russia’s possible walkout from CTBT — senator
Viktor Bondarev added that Russia's forced response to actions by the unfriendly West included the successful testing of the Burevestnik intercontinental cruise missile, the deployment of the Sarmat missile system and the Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic missile
Netanyahu to leave his post after conflict with Hamas, Hersh's source in Israel says
According to Hersh, "the attack by Hamas was a direct result" of Netanyahu's decision to allow the traditional Jewish holiday of Sukkot to be celebrated in the West Bank, despite protests from the military leadership
Hamas political leadership unaware of October 7 attack on Israel
According to movement Politburo member Musa Abu Marzouk, all leaders except the military learned about the attack early on the morning of October 7
Doctors in Belgorod stabilize condition of Russian journalist, his wife
Akifi is hooked up to a ventilator in intensive care, while his wife's condition is assessed as stable
China open to efforts to establish ceasefire in Middle East, envoy to UN says
According to the diplomat, there is a consensus between UN Security Council members about the need to stop the situation from deteriorating further and prevent a humanitarian disaster
Iran sees possibility of opening other anti-Israeli fronts — minister
Foreign Minister of the Republic Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Israel and its allies will bear responsibility for the consequences of their attack on the people of Palestine
Over 120 civilians being held captive by Hamas, Israeli army says
Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7
Yamal-Europe gas pipeline closed on Poland’s initiative — Putin
The head of state noted that the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline was a strong and high-capacity route
Identification of some victims in Israel difficult, they were burned alive, envoy says
"Right now, DNA tests for the killed are underway," he said
Saudi Arabia suspends talks on normalization of relations with Israel — media
According to one of the sources, Washington demanded this week that Riyadh issue a condemnation of Hamas' actions, but Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud refused
Israeli infantry, tanks cross into Gaza for local raids — TV
According to the report, the move is not the launch of Israel’s ground operation in Gaza
Qatar to fulfill obligations regarding unblocked Iranian assets — Prime Minister
According to The Washington Post, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo told Democrat lawmakers that US officials and the government of Qatar agreed not to provide Iran with access to the $6 billion bank account for humanitarian aid in the light of the HAMAS attack on Israel
Group of Arab nations within UN to demand that Guterres takes measures on Gaza situation
"We are going to meet with the Secretary General after the UN Security Council meeting and to ask him to use all his powers and moral authority," he said
US preparing to deploy rapid reaction marine unit toward Israel
According to the news outlet, "the unit, which is currently on board the USS Bataan amphibious assault ship, is comprised of over 2,000 Marines and sailors"
Russia can double pork exports thanks to opening of Chinese market — Agroexport
Dmitry Krasnov said that for Russian manufacturers opening of the Chinese market was important and fundamental
Ukrainian Presidential Advisor blames West for falling nine months behind military plans
Mikhail Podolyak said that the West must understand that it must “do everything to the maximum extent and at maximum speed”
Hamas military wing reports rocket attack on Tel Aviv
Earlier, the Israeli army's press office reported alerts in central areas of the country, including Tel Aviv and its environs
Putin says Russian special operation didn’t start war in Ukraine, but aims to stop it
According to the head of state, the reason for the conflict in Ukraine lies, among other things, in the fact that a narrow group of countries does not want to part with their diminishing status of a hegemon
Russia urges UNSC to call for immediate ceasefire in Middle East
The document says that it is possible to ensure a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict only through peaceful means
Russian forces foil Ukrainian attempt to land near Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson Region
According to a representative of the operational services of the region, four boats and more than 20 Ukrainian military personnel were destroyed as a result of fire damage
Putin, his Tajik counterpart begin talks in Bishkek
The agenda includes regional security issues, first of all, the situation on Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan, and issues of functioning of the 201st military base in the country
Children's hospital in Gaza hit with white phosphorus — health ministry
Earlier, Human Rights Watch, an international rights organization, accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions during its military operations in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip
Israeli army destroys dozens of Hamas militants in Gaza Strip
Hamas' elite Nukhba unit, the statement said, was one of the leading forces behind the October 14 infiltration of Israel
Price ceiling for Russian oil not be canceled any time soon — Novak
Russia does not recognize terms of the price ceiling and Russian companies abide by the presidential decree that prohibits oil supplies under it, the official said
Israel faces five-front war if conflict escalates — media
"This natural pressure would be further exacerbated if Israel invaded the Gaza Strip and tried to destroy Hamas, regardless of whether this is even possible," the researchers said
Russia intends to develop cooperation between CIS and friendly countries — Putin
The Russian leader also noted that Moscow "would propose to think together about how to more effectively ensure the integration of integration processes in the CIS space"
Ukraine has prototypes of missiles with range of up to 1,000 km — president’s office
By producing missiles and drones, the Ukrainian presidential administration hopes to reach parity with Russia in terms of armaments
Russia hopes for fair assessment from OPCW on new data on incidents in Ukraine
On October 6, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin met with OPCW Director General Fernando Arias and presented him with evidence of the use of banned substances by Ukrainian nationalists
Kiev-controlled authorities in Avdeyevka describe situation in DPR city as ‘very tense’
The Ukrainian armed forces have been trying to repel continuous assaults for the third day running
Israel's army foils attempt by terrorists from Lebanon to infiltrate country
According to the army press service, several terrorists were killed using a drone
Ukrainian forces redeploy reserves to Avdeyevka — military expert
According to Yan Gagin, this will not affect the hottest parts of the front
Russian forces carry out humanitarian operation in Syria — Defense Ministry
A total of 2.7 tons of food were distributed among civilians in need
Press review: US hoping to cool down Mideast and Borrell brings Brussels’ brief to Beijing
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 13th
Russia’s position on NPT remains unchanged, says senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Moscow’s adversaries have been seeking to put Ukraine to the forefront of the agenda of the next NPT Review Conference for which arrangements are currently underway
Russia could help Palestine, Israel to reach settlement as it has ties with both — Putin
The president said Israel is facing "an unprecedented attack that has never been seen in history - not only in terms of magnitude, but also in terms of how it was executed"
Defense firm delivers latest minelaying vehicles to Russian troops
According to Rostec, the explosives can self-destruct or deactivate at the designated time, which ensures safe and quick mine clearance after the end of combat operations
Russian Cabinet sets currency sales volume for exporters from October 16
Russian exporters are obliged to credit at their accounts with Russian banks at least 80% of total foreign currency received and sell in the domestic market of the country at least 90% of currency revenues credited at their accounts
Russian diplomat slams West for creating risk of armed conflict between nuclear powers
Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Konstantin Vorontsov pointed out that "Russia’s doctrine provisions related to nuclear deterrence are extremely clear; they do not allow for a broad interpretation and are purely focused on defense"
CIS remains effective despite non-participation of some member states — Putin
"The CIS remains a reliable and undoubtedly demanded and effective format of cooperation, within the framework of which the member states build relations exclusively on the principles of partnership, mutual benefit and consideration of each other's interests," the Russian leader stressed
Hamas says it launched rocket attack on Tel Aviv
The radical group said in a statement that such measures were a response to the order to relocate Palestinians from northern Gaza and attacks on civilians in the strip
German woman kidnapped in Israel alive, in serious condition — report
According to the girl’s mother, the abductee was hospitalized in the Gaza Strip with a serious head injury
Hamas says 13 hostages, including foreigners, killed following Israeli shelling of Gaza
Earlier, the media said that Hamas had brought to Gaza at least 64 people taken hostage during operations in Israel
West uses conflict in Ukraine to build up arsenals — Russian UN envoy
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that Ukraine has "firmly established itself as a testing ground for Western vehicles and technologies"
MI6 ex-head says ground operation against HAMAS to become Israel’s mistake
This could turn out to be a failure for the Israeli authorities, says former head of the British Foreign Intelligence Service Alex Younger
Israel has right to defend itself, but independent Palestine must be created — Putin
"The negotiations’ goal should be the implementation of the United Nations' two-state formula, which implies the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," the Russian leader stated
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian drones over Black Sea near Krasnodar Region
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, air defense systems were activated
African countries offer to lift sanctions against Russian athletes — IOC chief Bach
The IOC was asked that Russians and Belarusians be given the opportunity to compete under national flags, with anthems and other symbols of national identity
Nearly 30-40% of all wounded by Israeli strikes on Gaza are children — surgeon
Palestinian Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf Qudra said on Thursday that the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip was on the verge of collapse due to Israeli strikes on the enclave
Israel not in talks with Hamas, ambassador to Russia says
Ben Zvi stressed that it was "a war crime" to take civilians hostage
Russia has almost found alternative to European gas market — Putin
Europe is not coping with the situation without Russian gas and is even short of physical volumes of this resource, the Russian President noted
Egypt may open passage to its territory for Gaza refugees
According to The Wall Street Journal, Cairo and Washington may soon enter into an agreement to this effect
Traffic on all four lanes of Crimean Bridge restored ahead of schedule
The restoration was completed ahead of schedule “thanks to the heroic work of everyone who participated in this unique work,” said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin
Russia circulates draft UNSC resolution calling for ceasefire in Middle East — envoy
According to Nebenzya, Russia expected comments from other UN Security Council member states and "asked for quite an expedited deadline" by 4:00 p.m. GMT on Saturday
Russia and Saudi Arabia discuss launching Yandex services — Novak
Smart systems that are actively used in Russia can be also distributed in Saudi Arabia, the deputy prime minister said
Russia increases production of armored vehicles four times over the year — Rostec
The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20
Israeli military reports carrying out raids in Gaza, first time since October 7
The Israeli military reported the Israeli Air Force "continued to conduct strikes on Hamas terrorist sites in the Gaza Strip as well as anti-tank rocket launchers immediately after Israel was attacked with them"
Hamas channel in Telegram need not be closed, Durov says
According to the Telegram founder, earlier this week, Hamas used the messenger to warn civilians in Ashkelon to leave the area ahead of their missile strikes
Hamas fires rockets towards Israeli town of Sderot
No information is provided on the results of the latest bombing of radicals in the area adjacent to the Palestinian enclave
Gas price in Europe surpasses $600 per 1,000 cubic meters, first time since mid-February
Gas prices are growing amid the news of the resumed strike by workers at Chevron LNG plants as well as the suspension of production at the Tamar gas field in Israel
Acute Israeli-Palestinian confrontation expected on October 13 — diplomat
Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl noted that "a large number of demonstrations are scheduled for this day"
Middle East on brink of full-scale war, Russian envoy to UN warns
"Let me be clear: the responsibility for the looming war in the Middle East, to a large extent, lies on the United States," he told
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet crashes in Far East
The pilot ejected and was not injured in the accident
Russia anticipates opening borders with North Korea — Russian MFA
Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgy Zinovyev said that the political will on both sides for this "certainly exists"
Absent CIS members, danger of ground operation in Gaza: what Putin said in Bishkek
The Russian leader warned against a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, expressed readiness to mediate in the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and pointed out that the CIS remains a valuable and effective platform
Hamas official believes Middle East conflict to expand
Osama Hamdan noted that the possible US involvement in Israeli attacks "will not go unanswered"
Turkey’s Erdogan issues orders sending first humanitarian aid to Gaza
The humanitarian aid will reportedly be delivered via the Rafah crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip
US announces arrival of F-15E Strike Eagle jets in Middle East
The bombers arrived to strengthen Washington's position and increase air operations in the region, the United States Central Command said
No emotion should prevail in discussions on Russia’s exit from OPCW — envoy
Shulgin recalled that Russia was one of the originators of the OPCW, which continues to play a leading part in preventing the emergence of new weapons of mass destruction
Qatar's prime minister comes out against collective punishment
Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory
Punishment of Palestinians unacceptable despite Israel’s right to defense — Russian envoy
"There are human lives that matter most," he said
Armenian president approves ratification of ICC Rome Statute
The opposition factions “Armenia” and “I Have the Honor” previously noted that the adoption of the document has nothing to do with the interests of the republic and pursues geopolitical goals
Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip reaches 2,215 – Palestinian Health Ministry
Another 8,714 were injured, the department said
Russia delivers eight multiple-launch strikes at Ukrainian military sites over week
Russian forces repelled 17 Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding more than 1,580 enemy troops over the past week
Putin says Armenia ‘not going anywhere’ from CIS
The Russian president pointed out that the discussion at today's summit was "very lively" and many "documents of mutual interest" were signed
Putin says Moldova losing its identity
The president said the desire to preserve one's identity is everyone's choice
Israeli PM describes actions in Gaza as ‘just the beginning’
Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that in conversations with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders, he was trying to ensure "significant international support" for Tel Aviv
Qatar seeks to open humanitarian corridor for refugees from Gaza Strip, PM says
According to the prime minister, Qatar is working to create conditions to resolve the situation in Israel and Palestine because it fears the conflict could spread to the entire region
EU’s Borrell regrets China not using its influence to persuade Russia to cease hostilities
According to the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Beijing’s ambivalent position since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis had been difficult to understand in Europe
Palestine capable of providing humanitarian assistance to people for two more days — envoy
According to him, there are neither enough doctors nor hospital beds
Russian forces carry out airstrikes on Ukrainian command posts in Kupyansk area
The spokesman added that the enemy had lost four mortar crews, a Strela-10 missile system, a D-20 artillery gun and an unmanned aerial vehicle
