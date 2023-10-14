Israel prevents humanitarian aid from five countries from entering Gaza – envoy

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Israel is blocking humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip from Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"A terrible situation, as our Health Ministry just reported, 2,215 dead and 8,714 wounded. The Israelis started today to drive people from the north to the south, they opened two roads and attacked one, 70 people were killed," he said. "Aid from Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar has stopped at Arish in the Sinai Peninsula and has not been allowed into Gaza by Israel. People are freezing, there is no electricity, no water - nothing," the diplomat noted.