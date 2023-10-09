Israel’s primary goal is to destroy all Hamas sites in Gaza, says defense chief

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. Israel’s primary goal is to destroy all sites of the Palestinian radical group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.

"I have handed down an order to increase significantly the intensity of attacks [on the Gaza Strip]. Our primary goal is to destroy all Hamas targets," the Israeli state-run television and radio broadcaster Kan quoted the defense chief as saying.

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant said earlier on Monday that Israel was imposing a total blockade on the Gaza Strip. As Energy Minister Israel Katz specified, electricity and fuel supplies to the Gaza Strip were cut off on Sunday and water supplies would be terminated on Monday.

The conflicting parties keep exchanging strikes on enemy territory. According to Israeli data, over 4,000 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip since October 7, with one of them falling near Israel’s Ben Gurion main airport. Over three hours, Israeli combat aircraft delivered strikes against 130 sites of Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip.