Tuareg rebels seize army camp in Mali

PRETORIA, October 5. /TASS/. Mali’s Tuareg rebels from the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) have taken control of the Malian government’s army camp near the eastern city of Taoussa, Reuters reported citing Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, a spokesperson for the CMA.

Mali’s Defense Ministry has not yet released any information about the incident.

In 2015, the negotiations between the rebels and the Malian authorities in Algiers resulted in a peace deal, which put an end to hostilities in the north and east of the country, where the Tuaregs live. The agreement provides for broader autonomy in the northern and eastern regions, as well as the rebels’ integration into the Malian Armed Forces.

In December 2022, some Tuareg armed groups, including the CMA, announced they would suspend their implementation of the Algiers agreement, blaming the Malian government for having no political will to implement it.