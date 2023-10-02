Ukraine may get enhanced Bayraktar drones from Turkey — CEO

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Turkey is mulling sending the Bayraktar Akincі drone to Ukraine, said the CEO of the manufacturing company Baykar, Haluk Bayraktar.

"With regard to Bayraktar Akinci, this matter is currently under consideration," the businessman said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which is recognized as a foreign agent mass media in Russia. "We have permits from our government for this, which demonstrates how close we are to implementation," he added.

At the first International Defense Industries Forum in Kiev on September 29, Bayraktar announced plans to complete the construction of a Bayraktar drone plant in Ukraine within the next 18 months. According to him, the company is investing a total of some $100 mln in Ukraine. Apart from building a plant, the Turkish manufacturing firm will spend the funds on a service center and its main office in Ukraine, he explained.

In August 2022, plans to build a Bayraktar drone plant in Ukraine were revealed. Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar said that the construction would take several months and that production could be launched before late 2023. However, the Ukrainian envoy said later that the hostilities "made adjustments to the original plan."