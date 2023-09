UNITED NATIONS, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has started his working program at the UN General Assembly with a meeting with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

The meeting took place at the room of the Russian mission to the UN. The sides warmly greeted each other. The conversation unfolded behind closed doors.

Lavrov’s speech at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine is expected soon.