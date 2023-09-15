West 'not lifting finger' to investigate terror attacks on Nord Stream pipelines — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Western countries "have not lifted a finger" to conduct a transparent investigation into the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable discussion on a potential settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.

"The Nord Stream gas pipelines were blown up a year ago. No one has even lifted a finger to investigate this in any transparent way. All this is being swept under the rug," Lavrov said.

He pointed out that, at the moment, there are certain theories being floated about what transpired on the Baltic seabed, according to which "some five or six Ukrainians" allegedly "decided to stage such a terrorist act as a lark, just for kicks."

"I think it is clear to everyone who is profiting from this war," Lavrov continued. "A great deal was said about this back about a year ago. The French economics minister said a year ago that European businesses were paying four times for hydrocarbons what their US peers pay."

"It is good that they understand this, and I hope they will be able to do something about this someday," Lavrov concluded.