Former US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi calls herself 'cold-blooded reptile'

NEW YORK, September 14. /TASS/. Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has compared herself to a 'cold-blooded reptile.'

"I'm not a poor baby, I'm more reptilian, cold-blooded. I'm going to win the elections," she said in an interview with CNN.

Earlier, Pelosi, 83, announced her intention to run for the House of Representatives again in 2024. The statement came amid growing attention to the health of US President Joe Biden, 80, who intends to run for a second term next year.