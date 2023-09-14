UNSC reform should make it more flexible in decision-making — UNGA session president

UNITED NATIONS, September 14. /TASS/. A United Nations Security Council reform should be geared to make this institute more flexible in adopting important decisions, President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis said in an interview with TASS.

"This institution has existed for 75 years in its current form. We should not expect that overnight it is going to be reinvented to suit the modern political structures. There is a need for that reform. There is a need for the Security Council to be perhaps more agile in taking decisions important decisions as and when those decisions need to be taken in order to protect life," he said when asked about prospects for the UN Security Council expansion and fair representative of developing countries.

According to Francis, "that has not always been the case in the recent past." "So, there is work to be done. But the good thing is that the process is ongoing, the discussion continues. Formal negotiations are not yet taking place," he noted. "But there is a mechanism was adopted by which to take detailed notes of the of the continuing discussions so that each delegation has a better understanding of the other delegations, red lines, what they would like to see what shapes the Council should take."

"However, it comes out we need a Security Council that adequately represents today's realities of international politics," he stressed. "I have confidence that the members of the General Assembly who are participating in this process will find the right formula at the right time to ensure that we come out with a Security Council fit for purpose in taking forward the important work of peace and security."

Dennis Francis, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations in New York, was elected as president of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which will last until September 2024, in June.