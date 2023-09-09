G20 talks on Ukraine were difficult - Russia’s sherpa

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. The negotiations on the Ukrainian issue at the G20 summit in New Delhi were very difficult, but the collective position of the BRICS countries worked, Svetlana Lukash, Russia's sherpa in the G20, told a news conference.

"There were very complicated negotiations on Ukraine. First of all, the collective position of the BRICS countries and other partners probably worked," she said.

"Half of the G20 refused to interpret the events the way the West presents them," Lukash noted, recalling that Moscow for a whole year had been listening to accusations that "the Ukrainian conflict provokes a worsening of the food security situation."

Russia's G20 sherpa emphasized that the situation "is now reflected in a balanced way."

G20 has turned a certain page in history this year to let the voice of the Global South sound in full force, Svetlana Lukash has told the media.

"I believe that this year all of us, the G20, have actually turned a page in history to let the voice of the developing world, the Global South, sound in full force," she said.

Resolve conflicts

The member-countries of the Group of Twenty at the summit in New Delhi have agreed to act in a unified manner on the issue of conflict resolution around the globe.

"We all as members of the G20 have agreed to act in a unified manner for the sake of peace, security and conflict resolution around the globe," Lukash said.

Lukash pointed out that the Western countries had been insisting on the idea that "it is the Ukrainian conflict that is provoking all crises in the world right now: from food security to climate change."

In doing so they "completely ignore the fact that there are a whole range of unresolved situations and trouble spots around the world that were previously completely ignored both by the G20 and on many other platforms," she emphasized.

Russia’s sherpa noted in this regard that Russia's partners were dissatisfied with the Western approach.

"This is what, perhaps, does not suit our partners, who are dissatisfied with the fact that, for example, the bloodiest conflict in Ethiopia has completely escaped the attention of the G20 and failed to enjoy as much attention as, for example, the situation in Ukraine," Lukash stated.

The G20 leaders adopted a final declaration at a summit in New Delhi on Saturday. They acknowledged disagreements on the situation in Ukraine among the group’s members.