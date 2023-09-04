Akkuyu nuclear power plant construction full speed ahead — Erdogan

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Construction of the Turkey’s first nuclear power plant (NPP) is in full swing and the project of building the second nuclear power plant is being discussed, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We have also discussed other global events with Mr. Putin. Our close connections with Russia will continue facilitating resolution of regional and global problems. Construction of the Akkuyu NPP is underway with the same intensity and we have discussed the Sinop power plant as the second step," Erdogan said.

"Owing to the undertaken steps, Turkey will make a bound forward," the Turkish leader added.