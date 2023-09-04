Erdogan heads to Sochi for talks with Putin — source

ANKARA, September 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has left for Sochi to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the meeting is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. Moscow time, a source in the Turkish leader's office told TASS.

"The president has left for Sochi. The negotiations with Putin are expected to begin at 1:00 p.m. [Moscow time]," the source said.

It is planned that the main topic of consultations between the two leaders will be the grain deal. On September 5, Erdogan plans to discuss the results of his trip to Russia with members of the Turkish government.