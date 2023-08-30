African Union calls on military, security forces in Gabon to guarantee safety of president

PRETORIA, August 30. /TASS/. The African Union has urged the military and security forces that seized power in Gabon to guarantee the safety of the nation’s ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba and members of his family, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on the organization's website.

The chairperson "further calls on the national army and security forces <...> to guarantee the physical integrity of the president of the republic, members of his family, and those of his government," according to the statement.

A group of high-ranking Gabonese military officers earlier announced on state television that they had seized power in the country. The rebels include officers serving in the African nation’s security forces, armed forces and police, as well as members of the national guard and presidential guard. The coup leaders canceled the results of the presidential vote that had been won by incumbent President Ali Bongo Ondimba. The military said that the president was under house arrest and surrounded by his family and doctors. Ali Bongo Ondimba recorded a video where he confirmed that he was being held by the military at his presidential residence.