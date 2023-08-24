US embroiled in Ukrainian conflict, but Biden unable to stop it — Trump

NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. The United States has been embroiled into the conflict in Ukraine to a large extent, but incumbent US President Joe Biden lacks competence to stop it, his predecessor Donald Trump said.

"He [Biden] is supposed to be getting us out of that horrible war that we're very much involved in with Russia and Ukraine. You could do that. You could do that very easily," he said in an interview to journalist Tucker Carlson, published on the X social network (previously known as Twitter). "I believe you could do that, [but] I don't believe he [Biden] could do it because he's just incompetent."

In his opinion, the Ukrainian conflict "should end immediately <…> because hundreds of thousands of people are being killed."

"Can you imagine you're in our apartment house and rockets are going into that building and blowing it up?" Trump continued, adding that it does not matter "whether they're Russian or Ukrainian."

The former president added that if he had won the 2020 presidential election, the Ukrainian conflict would have never broken out.