Movement M-62 accused France of pushing ECOWAS toward aggression against Niger

RABAT, August 16. /TASS/. Niger’s Movement M-62 has accused the French authorities of seeking to unleash a war in that country to continue plundering it.

"Movement M-62 called France ‘the only one who wants to wage war in Niger to continue plundering the country and destabilizing Sahel and other countries, such as Libya, Algeria, Nigeria, and Chad in the short-, mid-, and long-term perspective in a bid to take control of the vast natural resources they have in abundance," Agence Nigerienne de Presse said on Sunday.

"We made it clear that a military aggression project totally initiated by France and imposed on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is the declaration of war on Sahel countries and some states bordering Niger," the movement said.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Bazoum remains detained at his residence. ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels in Niger, which is a member of this organization, release Bazoum and warmed about a military resolution of the situation if he is not released.