President of Mozambique arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. A delegation of Mozambique headed by President Filipe Nyusi has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the Russia-Africa summit, a TASS correspondent reports

Aircraft with high-ranking representatives of this African country on board has landed at Pulkovo airport.

At the end of May this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Mozambique. During the visit, the parties expressed their interest in closer foreign policy coordination, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, intensifying inter-parliamentary and humanitarian ties, and inter-party contacts.

The second Russia-Africa summit, as well as an economic and humanitarian forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. Like the first summit, the event will be held under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development." TASS is the event’s official photo hosting agency and information partner, as well as the host of the second Russia-Africa media forum.