Delegation of Mauritania arrives at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. A Mauritanian delegation headed by Prime Minister Mohamed Ould Bilal has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the Russia-Africa summit, a TASS correspondent reports.

The board of a high-ranking delegation of this African country landed at the Pulkovo airport.

Russia and Mauritania are engaged in a dialogue on strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian and other areas. In February of this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the country as part of his tour of Africa. Mauritania is a member of the Arab League.

The second Russia-Africa summit, as well as an economic and humanitarian forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. Like the first summit, the event will be held under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development."