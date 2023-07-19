SYDNEY, July 19. /TASS/. The second sabotage attack on the Crimean Bridge will be another Pyrrhic victory for Kiev, which can only delay Ukraine's inevitable military defeat, Australian expert Tony Kevin said on Wednesday.

"Kiev’s latest Pyrrhic victory at the Kerch Bridge will lift spirits but can only delay the inevitable outcome. Sooner or later the penny will drop in Kiev and Washington that they have already lost the war," Kevin told a TASS correspondent.

Ukrainian forces used two surface drones to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge in the early morning hours of Monday, the National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under the article "Act of Terrorism." The terrorist attack resulted in the deaths of two adults, a married couple from the Belgorod Region, and injuries to their minor child. As well, the bridge’s road surface was damaged.·Traffic on the bridge has been suspended since the morning. Train traffic has already resumed and a ferry crossing is now operating. Passenger cars will soon be able to transit to the mainland from Crimea via ferry, but trucks must take a northern overland detour through the new regions.