North Korea launches two missiles, presumably ballistic ones — Kyodo

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. North Korea launched two missiles, presumably of a ballistic type, late on Tuesday, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.

The Japanese coast guard service said, citing the country’s defense ministry, that both missiles have most likely splashed down already.

In turn, South Korea’s Yonhap news service reported that at least one of the missiles was fired towards the Sea of Japan.

North Korea test-launched its Hwasong-18 solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on July 12. As the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, the launch was personally directed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. During the test-launch, the ICBM flew a distance of 1,001 km and fell in the Sea of Japan.

North Korea’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kim Song said at a UN Security Council meeting on this issue on July 13 that missile test-launches are an exercise in the republic’s right to self-defense, which is enshrined in the UN Charter.