Crimean Bridge attack undermines international security — Iranian Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, July 17. /TASS/. Iran believes that Monday’s terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge undermines international peace and security, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

"We view any actions targeting a further escalation in Ukraine as non-constructive as they undermine international peace and security," the senior Iranian diplomat told a news conference in Tehran, commenting on the attack on the Crimean Bridge. According to him, Tehran is concerned about the latest escalation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the attack, Iran’s FARS news agency reported.

Also, Kanaani said, Tehran dismissed allegations about a purported recent decision to send "prohibited weapons" to one of the parties in the conflict. Iran is hopeful that the crisis will be resolved by political means, he added.

Last night, Ukrainian forces used two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, or drones) to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS. The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident, which killed two adults, a married couple from the Belgorod Region, and injured their minor child. As well, the bridge’s road surface was damaged in the attack, which also halted traffic.