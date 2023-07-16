Ukraine’s air force admits deployment of air defense systems near residential houses

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Ukraine deploys air defense systems in cities, since it doesn’t have enough of them to cover vital facilities, Yury Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said on Sunday.

"Everything we now have - both old Soviet-made and what has been supplied by partners - is not enough to take Ukraine into an air defense ring so that no mouse can slip through. It is impossible <…> There is no other way to defend a city than to deploy air defense systems closer to it," he said in an interview with the Rada television channel when asked whether such systems could be deployed further from residential quarters.

Spokesperson for the Ukrainian army’s South command Natalia Gumenyuk said earlier that the aftermath of the use of Ukrainian air defense systems "can be quite destructive" and cause damage.