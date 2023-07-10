Stoltenberg says Turkey agreed Sweden should join NATO in short order

VILNIUS, July 10. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said Turkey agreed to lift its veto on Sweden’s bid to join NATO, following talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, European Council President Charles Michel and Stoltenberg.

"President Erdogan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the grand national assembly as soon as possible, and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," Stoltenberg said.

He said NATO, on its part, would set up a special mechanism and the position of a special envoy for combatting terrorism.