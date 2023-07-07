US Department of State refrains from comments on Blinken’s possible meeting with Lavrov

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. The US Department of State is not ready announce Secretary Antony Blinken’s engagements during the upcoming ASEAN events in Indonesia, a high-ranking Department of State official said on Friday.

"I don't have anything to announce today about who Secretary Blinken may or may not meet with, at or on the margins of the ASEAN meetings. Of course, it's quite natural as you know, in the course of these meetings to hold a range of bilateral engagements but I certainly don't have anything to announce that today. And presumably we'll have more to say on the rest of the Secretary's schedule once we get closer to the event itself," Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said when asked whether Blinken would meet with his Russian or Chinese counterparts.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend ASEAN events in Jakarta on July 13-14. According to Zakharova, Russia’s efforts will be focused on promoting Russia’s interests in the Asia Pacific regions, preserving the balanced and equal regional architecture of interstate relations in this region.