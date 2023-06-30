Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to condemn Quran burning at extraordinary meeting — TV

ISTANBUL, June 30. /TASS/. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary meeting in Jeddah on July 2 to condemn the Quran burning in Stockholm, the Turkish TRT TV channel reported on Friday.

"The OIC will hold an extraordinary meeting on Sunday. The plan is to express the organization's common position on the rally against the Quran in Sweden. The meeting will be held in Jeddah and the sides are expected to adopt a joint statement condemning the anti-Islamic action," the channel said.

Turkish authorities strongly condemned the burning of the Quran in the center of Stockholm on Eid al-Adha. Ankara called on Sweden, which is seeking NATO membership, to "put an end to lawlessness and provocations" related to insulting Muslims.

The burning of the Quran took place during a police-authorized demonstration in Stockholm’s Medborgarplatsen Square on Wednesday. Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant, tore pages from the Quran and set it on fire. On that day, Muslims around the world were celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s major religious holidays. In addition, more than 1.8 million Muslims on Wednesday completed the hajj, or pilgrimage to the holy places of Islam in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

In May 2022, Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership, however, their entry bid was immediately stonewalled by Ankara who demanded that the Nordic countries declare Kurdish organizations to be terrorist ones, extradite persons to Turkey, who are accused of terrorist activity or aiding and abetting the 2016 coup d’etat attempt, along with removing bans on arms supplies to Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andresson, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on June 28, ahead of the Madrid-hosted NATO summit. The talks yielded a memorandum on Sweden’s and Finland’s accession to NATO, which is to be ratified by all the bloc’s member states. On March 31, the Turkish parliament approved a protocol for Finland's NATO membership; the country became a member of the alliance on April 4. At the same time, it did not approve Sweden's NATO accession protocol, requiring Stockholm to comply with all provisions of the Madrid memorandum on countering terrorism.