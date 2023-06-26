Formal talks on Ukraine may begin in July after secret Denmark meeting — Germany’s ARD TV

BERLIN, June 26. /TASS/. Official talks for reaching a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine may take place in July, Germany’s ARD TV reported on Monday, citing its own sources.

ARD reported that an international meeting on Ukraine was held in Copenhagen last Saturday "under conditions of strict secrecy" with the participation of diplomats from Western countries, as well as representatives of Brazil, India, China and South Africa. The TV channel noted that the West's goal was to gain the support of these BRICS countries, which so far have remained neutral in the situation around Ukraine. The talks were held at the initiative of Kiev.

On June 23, an EU representative confirmed to reporters that Ukraine had initiated a meeting between representatives of Western countries and their counterparts from Global South nations in Copenhagen on June 24. Earlier, the Bloomberg news agency quoted its sources as saying that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, representatives of the European Commission and "envoys from South Africa, Brazil and India," as well as "a major Ukrainian official" were expected to participate in the talks.