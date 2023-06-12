Turkmen president congratulates Russian leadership, people on Russia Day

ASHGABAT, June 12. /TASS/. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent his greetings and best wishes to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the entire Russian nation on the occasion of Russia Day.

"Relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation are based on firm ties of friendship and good-neighborliness. Currently, traditional transnational dialogue is successfully developing along a wide range of directions. Constructive dialogue is maintained at the ministerial level which facilitates a timely resolution of tasks set forth," the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper quoted him as saying.

The Turkmen leader asserted that as a result of joint efforts, the Turkmen-Russian strategic partnership will continue to dynamically develop and expand in the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) and Turkmenistan’s national leader, has also sent his greetings to Putin and Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament). "Turkmenistan highly appreciates the current high level of interaction between our countries. I am strongly convinced of the further gradual development and strengthening of Turkmen-Russian cooperation for the benefit of our peoples," he wrote.