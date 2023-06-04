Ammo for Ukraine not discussed at talks between SKorean defense minister, Borrell — Yonhap

SEOUL, June 4./TASS/. South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup did not discuss Ukraine’s ammunition need at his meeting with the European Union’s top diplomat in Singapore, Yonhap reported on Sunday referring to the Defense Ministry.

On Saturday, Lee Jong-sup and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security conference in Singapore.

"Shared alarm at continued DPRK provocations. I explained Ukraine’s needs for ammunition," Borrell wrote on Twitter after the meeting. "The claim that discussions on ammunition support for Ukraine were held is not true," Yonhap quoted the ministry as saying in a message sent to reporters.

"While mentioning the need for various weapons systems and other forms of support to improve the situation in Ukraine, the EU side expressed its unilateral stance on the importance of (the provision of) ammunition," it went on to say. Ammunition supplies to Ukraine was not part of the official agenda of the talks, the ministry said.

South Korea has provided humanitarian and financial aid and military equipment to Ukraine, but not weapons and ammunition. In an interview with Reuters in April, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol did not rule out that Seoul might start supplying weapons to Ukraine if there was a serious threat to civilians or a serious violation of the laws of war.