Chinese envoy calls out WSJ for ‘completely untrue’ piece about him

BEIJING, June 2. /TASS/. Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui has said that the recent article by the Wall Street Journal claiming he proposed Russia be left in possession of its new regions was inaccurate.

"The article in question is completely untrue. On the Ukrainian issue, China maintains its stance based on objectivity and justice, actively promotes peace talks and stands on the side of peace, negotiations and fairness," the diplomat said at a briefing of the China Public Diplomacy Association, adding that China’s position does not change based on which country it is interacting with.

On May 26, the Wall Street Journal said, citing its sources, that during his recent visit to Europe, Li called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, while leaving Russia in possession of its new regions. From May 15 through May 26, Li visited Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the EU’s headquarters in Brussels, and Russia. During his tour, he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and European diplomats, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Li confirmed that his main goal was to talk over the conflict in Ukraine.